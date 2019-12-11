2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban Finally Ditch Outdated Interiors and Get With the Times

Lastly, GM's decision to switch to an independent rear suspension setup has made a significant difference in interior space. Combined with the models' longer wheelbases—the Tahoe grows by 4.9 inches and the Suburban, 4.1—passengers should now have ample leg- and elbow-room. This was achieved by moving the floor lower, a trick made possible by the new IRS system. The end result is 26 cubic feet of cargo space the Tahoe's third row, a drastic increase from 15 cubic feet in the current offering; third-row legroom also sees a 10-inch improvement to 34.9 inches.

This is all a collective deviation from Chevy SUVs that have come and gone, pegging a more premium feel that we expect will be replicated by the 2021 Cadillac Escalade as well as the upcoming Silverado and GMC Sierra refreshes.

