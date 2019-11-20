2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer: The Popular Nameplate Returns as Sub-$20K Crossover

Chevrolet is reviving another of its once-dropped SUV models, and much like the divisive 2020 Blazer, it's a bit different than the car it succeeds. The 2021 Chevy Trailblazer is a budget-conscious, space-saving crossover that forgoes the fuel-chugging V-8 in favor of a small turbo engine, agile handling, and a small eco-footprint. Whether you love or hate the nameplate's comeback or, rather, its application, it'll be headed to showrooms in the spring of next year with a starting price that's under $20,000.

Notably, the Trailblazer takes on Chevrolet's current-gen SUV styling language that's extremely angular. It's sized to fit in between the teensy Trax CUV and mid-size Equinox, landing it in a narrow space that's somewhat close to the Jeep Renegade. Cargo space, however, is more plentiful in the Trailblazer with 54.4 cubic feet available compared to the Jeep's 50.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

Overall, the new Trailblazer takes on an ethos that targets active lifestylers who want more space and a taller ride-height than a sedan, all while being just the right size for city driving.

Sporting either a 1.2-liter or 1.3-liter four-cylinder—both of which are turbocharged—the crossover focuses more on fuel economy than anything else. Both engines are mated to a continuously variable transmission as standard, although a nine-speed automatic is available in 1.3-liter, all-wheel-drive-equipped Trailblazers. In that application, Chevy's newest model produces a modest 155 horsepower.