2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer: The Popular Nameplate Returns as Sub-$20K Crossover
Like the Blazer, the Trailblazer emerges as another city-zipping crossover.
Chevrolet is reviving another of its once-dropped SUV models, and much like the divisive 2020 Blazer, it's a bit different than the car it succeeds. The 2021 Chevy Trailblazer is a budget-conscious, space-saving crossover that forgoes the fuel-chugging V-8 in favor of a small turbo engine, agile handling, and a small eco-footprint. Whether you love or hate the nameplate's comeback or, rather, its application, it'll be headed to showrooms in the spring of next year with a starting price that's under $20,000.
Notably, the Trailblazer takes on Chevrolet's current-gen SUV styling language that's extremely angular. It's sized to fit in between the teensy Trax CUV and mid-size Equinox, landing it in a narrow space that's somewhat close to the Jeep Renegade. Cargo space, however, is more plentiful in the Trailblazer with 54.4 cubic feet available compared to the Jeep's 50.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.
Overall, the new Trailblazer takes on an ethos that targets active lifestylers who want more space and a taller ride-height than a sedan, all while being just the right size for city driving.
Sporting either a 1.2-liter or 1.3-liter four-cylinder—both of which are turbocharged—the crossover focuses more on fuel economy than anything else. Both engines are mated to a continuously variable transmission as standard, although a nine-speed automatic is available in 1.3-liter, all-wheel-drive-equipped Trailblazers. In that application, Chevy's newest model produces a modest 155 horsepower.
The 2021 Trailblazer can be had in two trims: RS and Activ. The former is a sporty entry-level model that touts a mesh grille and unique front splitter elements, driving home that while it may not have a ton of power under the hood, it at least looks the part. Meanwhile, the Activ variant rides high on 17-inch wheels and Hankook Sport Terrain tires, which compliment unique shock tuning that's been configured for mild off-road use. With the Activ trim also comes a two-tone roof design and utility roof rails.
Regardless of which trim you spring for, the Trailblazer comes with loads of safety tech baked in. Standard Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, IntelliBeam Headlamps (Auto High Beam Assist), and more make for an inclusive package that puts you and yours in good hands. Features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Park Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and HD Rear Vision Camera are also available.
Lastly, on the tech front, a multi-device Bluetooth-enabled infotainment system is standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto available.
Expect to see 2021 Trailblazers hitting showroom floors in the second quarter of 2020 with specific pricing announcements coming closer to launch.
- RELATEDNew GM Trademark Filing Teases Chevrolet Trailblazer Return to United StatesGeneral Motors revealed the all-new Chevrolet Trailblazer last month in China, and now it appears it's coming our way.READ NOW
- RELATEDChevrolet Blazer Production Halted in Mexico Over UAW Strike-Related Parts Shortage"Production of the Blazer will be down until the strike is done," said a GM spokesperson.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's Why GM Didn't Make the New Chevrolet Blazer a Rugged Off-Road TruckAnd why it might be doomed.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Chevrolet Tahoe and K5 Blazer Retro Mashup Will Make Your Brain HurtDoes not compute. Then again, neither does most of SEMA.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis $9,500 Lifted Pontiac Fiero Is Part Chevy Blazer, Part Faux-FerrariVirginia Beach Craigslist turned up this "Blaziero" that's got a 350-cubic-inch V-8 and Ferrari-like styling that's both laughable and lovable.READ NOW