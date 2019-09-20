Driver Arrested After Careening Through Illinois Mall In a Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Shoppers at the Woodfield Mall in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg were undoubtedly surprised on Friday afternoon when the driver of a Chevrolet TrailBlazer smashed through a Sears store, drove down the main concourse, and took out several kiosks before being apprehended by local police. Fortunately, no injuries were reported—but the violent scene was caught on camera and shared extensively on social media.

According to multiple reports, the incident began at around 2:45 pm local time on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a driver crashing into a mall entrance to find a trail of debris leading from a smashed Sears doorway into the mall's interior concourse, with the TrailBlazer lodged against a pillar in front of the entrance to a Hollister store. Part of its destructive journey is seen in this dramatic video from Twitter: