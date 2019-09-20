Driver Arrested After Careening Through Illinois Mall In a Chevrolet TrailBlazer
Grand Theft Auto comes to life.
Shoppers at the Woodfield Mall in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg were undoubtedly surprised on Friday afternoon when the driver of a Chevrolet TrailBlazer smashed through a Sears store, drove down the main concourse, and took out several kiosks before being apprehended by local police. Fortunately, no injuries were reported—but the violent scene was caught on camera and shared extensively on social media.
According to multiple reports, the incident began at around 2:45 pm local time on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a driver crashing into a mall entrance to find a trail of debris leading from a smashed Sears doorway into the mall's interior concourse, with the TrailBlazer lodged against a pillar in front of the entrance to a Hollister store. Part of its destructive journey is seen in this dramatic video from Twitter:
Witnesses say mall patrons ran for cover as the SUV charged through the hall. Fortunately, officers were able to arrest the driver when he tried to flee on foot, and no shots were fired. The mall has since been evacuated while the investigation is ongoing.
- RELATEDVideo: Runaway Car Wheel Blindsides Man on Sidewalk, Launching Him out of FrameThe man suffered minor head injuries and a bruised liver as a result of the collision.READ NOW
- RELATEDDash Cam Video Captures Commuter Train Ramming FedEx TruckSomehow, no one was seriously injured.READ NOW
- RELATEDWild Bodycam Video Shows Police Rescuing Truck Driver After Fiery Tanker CrashPolice feared the tanker might explode—and got right to work.READ NOW
- RELATEDWild Video Shows Ford Ranger Drifting Out of Control, Crashing Into Cars on LA StreetsAfter leaving behind a trail of destruction, an innocent bystander punched the reckless driver in the face. And it was all caught on video.READ NOW
- RELATEDShocking Video Shows Runaway Truck Tire Smash Head-On Into Jeep on N.J. HighwayThe tire, which looks to have belonged to a semi-truck, jumped over the median and plowed into the Jeep head-on.READ NOW