1966 Chevrolet 'Ponderosa' Is a $150,000 Pickup Truck With Big Rig Power

Starting with a Chevy K30-style body, the Idaho-based shop found a 1972 C30 platform to place the classically designed sheet metal atop of. This meant a lengthened wheelbase that now measures 175 inches, which compliments the girthy dual rear wheels out back. Having completed the basic rolling setup with 20-inch by 8.25-inch American Force wheels and 37-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires, it was then time to build a power plant that could back up the truck's intimidating stance.

A tried-and-true Cummins diesel engine takes care of the needed gruntwork with the 5.9-liter, 12-valve unit now producing 550 horsepower and a mountainous 1,300 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to push the 8-foot-tall, 20-foot-long truck named "Ponderosa" through any obstacle while hauling an imaginary load. After all, it's doubtful that this ol' Chevy will ever actually tow anything, and the crew at Rtech even admits they installed a fifth-wheel hitch "just for fun," as Autoblog notes. These almighty numbers are achieved through a plethora of modifications which, for starters, include a Competition Camshaft cam, Mahle pistons, a ported and polished head and, of course, an upgraded turbo and intercooler.

These are all enough to impress on paper, but the real show-stopping upgrades are to the exterior. The '66 has been built sturdy with 16-ply metal as well as loads of rigidity-improving tactics, from extra bracing in its roof to tubular steel rocker panels. Lucent GM Light Green paint places the pickup in period-correct light, although the rest of the build is clearly contemporary. That ethos is reinforced by LED illumination, metallic-coated Dana axles at the front and back, and Bilstein 5160 remote-reservoir shocks along with Skyjacker leaf springs.