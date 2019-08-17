Motorist Stopped on Washington Interstate Was Playing Pokemon Go Using 8 Cell Phones

When Washington state trooper Kyle Smith pulled over behind a car that was stopped on the shoulder of a highway, he expected to provide aide to the driver of a broken-down vehicle. Instead, what he found was an individual behind the wheel of a car with eight phones, all of which were being used to play Pokemon Go simultaneously.

The officer reportedly walked up to the car and found an occupant in the driver's seat holding a blue foam block which was cut out specifically to hold each phone. Its sole purpose was to allow the person in the driver's seat access to each individual screen, and even easier access to the six Rayquaza he was attempting to catch.

Trooper Rick Johnson, a spokesperson for the troopers, tweeted a photo of the contraption late Wednesday morning.