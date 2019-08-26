2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's Painted Racing Stripes Will Cost $10,000

Those who want the racing stripes on their smokin' 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 done right are gonna have to pony up a pretty penny. According to YouTuber and future GT500 owner Speed Phenom, the GT500 will be available with painted racing stripes that'll tack on another $10,000 to the car's alleged list price of $73,995.

The stripe painting will be outsourced to Penske's state-of-the-art paint facility, which will lock the painted stripes under a clear coat that presumably covers the entire car. This is, in contrast, to normal vinyl stripes which are essentially stickers that adhere to the body after it's been painted. The vinyl racing stripes can be had on the GT500 for just $1,000 but leave unsightly gaps on the edges of the body panels, and are clearly (no pun intended) not as durable or vandal-proof as the painted solution.