Dealership Lists 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for Outrageous $169,900
That's a nearly $100,000 markup.
The 760-horsepower 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the automaker's most powerful car and one of 2019's most anticipated launches, is now starting to hit dealership showrooms across the country with a Ford-established MSRP of $72,900 plus destination fee. However, as the story goes for a lot of coveted machinery, dealerships are already inflating that price to stratospheric levels.
For example, one dealership in Thousand Oaks, California is advertising one of its freshly delivered GT500s for the hefty sum of $169,900. That’s almost the same price as a Mercedes-AMG GT R coupe and a whole 10 grand more than a base 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo or Audi R8 V-10. Not only that, but it's a few grand shy of a whopping $100,000 markup.
One would think that the unit commanding such a premium would have some unique party piece in the form of special or additional equipment, while also checking every box marked on the build sheet. Shockingly, however, the stupidly high-priced pony car is a measly base model.
The dealership in California isn't alone, as another lot in Virginia is listing a GT500 for $145,890. While not as bad, that’s still nearly a $72,000 difference, which could almost buy a second base-model GT500.
A quick search on Cars.com revealed that there are plenty of dealerships listing new 2020 GT500s well into the six-figure range. Refreshingly, a few are also listed for a price closer to the car’s MSRP, with one dealership in Kansas selling a blue on black base GT500 for $75,390. Interestingly, the next similarly priced example is a white-on-black model for $78,390 in Ford’s hometown of Dearborn.
While the new GT500 may be the hottest Ford yet with its supercharged 5.2-liter flat-plane-crank V-8, we’re not quite sure it’s worthy of such markups. But in their slight defense, the GT500 is a limited production model and it may have even gotten rarer after a carrier hauling a pair of GT500s flipped in Michigan totaling two freshly made examples.
Earlier this year, Toyota dealers were caught red-handed hiking up the prices of some 2020 Toyota GR Supra Launch Editions for almost three times its MSRP price. A few Jeep dealers were also seen adding an additional $20,000 markup on the new Gladiator.
Happy shopping.
