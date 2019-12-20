Dealership Lists 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for Outrageous $169,900

For example, one dealership in Thousand Oaks, California is advertising one of its freshly delivered GT500s for the hefty sum of $169,900. That’s almost the same price as a Mercedes-AMG GT R coupe and a whole 10 grand more than a base 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo or Audi R8 V-10. Not only that, but it's a few grand shy of a whopping $100,000 markup.

The 760-horsepower 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 , the automaker's most powerful car and one of 2019's most anticipated launches, is now starting to hit dealership showrooms across the country with a Ford-established MSRP of $72,900 plus destination fee. However, as the story goes for a lot of coveted machinery, dealerships are already inflating that price to stratospheric levels.

One would think that the unit commanding such a premium would have some unique party piece in the form of special or additional equipment, while also checking every box marked on the build sheet. Shockingly, however, the stupidly high-priced pony car is a measly base model.

The dealership in California isn't alone, as another lot in Virginia is listing a GT500 for $145,890. While not as bad, that’s still nearly a $72,000 difference, which could almost buy a second base-model GT500.

A quick search on Cars.com revealed that there are plenty of dealerships listing new 2020 GT500s well into the six-figure range. Refreshingly, a few are also listed for a price closer to the car’s MSRP, with one dealership in Kansas selling a blue on black base GT500 for $75,390. Interestingly, the next similarly priced example is a white-on-black model for $78,390 in Ford’s hometown of Dearborn.