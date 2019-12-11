No, Chevrolet Won't Let You Get a Duramax Diesel Engine in 2021 Suburban, Tahoe Z71

For the 2021 model year, Chevrolet has taken its Suburban and Tahoe SUVs down a route that's vastly similar to the Silverado pickup. They feature nearly identical front fascias as well as three of the same engines, including the all-new 3.0-liter Duramax diesel inline-six. The compression-ignition power plant is slated to have the same output in SUV spec as it does in the half-ton truck, and you'll find it in every Tahoe and Suburban trim—aside from the off-road-focused Z71 models. Chevrolet, we have questions about this.

In theory, the low-end twist of the diesel lump—460 pound-feet in total—would come in handy at crawling speeds as it's able to reach peak torque at just 1,500 rpm. While the Suburban and Tahoe's available 6.2-liter gas V-8 makes the same amount of torque, it has to rev all the way to 4,100 rpm to hit its stride. This means more abuse on the engine and 10-speed transmission as well as a trickier power delivery that isn't always ideal when traversing technical obstacles.

So why won't Chevrolet sell the 2021 Suburban and Tahoe with its newest full-size engine? When talking with Jalopnik, a General Motors spokesperson reportedly said that the Z71's front fascia—which has been tweaked for a better approach angle—limits packaging capabilities. Furthermore, if the automaker were to stick the 3.0-liter turbodiesel into the off-roading family-haulers, they'd have problems keeping temperatures down as the intercooler is supposedly the toughest bit to shoehorn into the existing engine bay.