Not Even $23,000 Can Buy the Nicest 1997 Chevy Tahoe Z71 Left

If you find yourself priced out of the classic 4x4 market, you aren't alone. Trucks and SUVs that were once commonplace have now skyrocketed into the unobtanium range, at least for most Average Joes. Luckily, that's why there are rigs like the first-generation Chevrolet Tahoe, right? Well, after seeing this 41,000-mile Z71 fail to meet reserve with a high bid of $23,100, maybe not anymore.

It's obvious that not every example is as clean as this one, so no need to be worried just yet. On top of its ultra-low mileage count, the 1997 Tahoe sports factory-quality paint and those killer grey leather seats. The seller mentions that the body has absolutely zero rust and no dings to speak of, backing up the claim that it's likely one of the nicest Tahoes left from this era.