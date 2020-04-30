This Tool Predicts Bring a Trailer Auction Results With Amazing Accuracy

Even if you’ve continued working through this seemingly never-ending pandemic, there’s a great chance you’ve found yourself with more free time since there’s hardly anywhere to go outside of your home. Boston-based data scientist Devin Gaffney unfortunately found himself in an underemployed situation but decided to make the most of his newfound spare time. He built an exceptionally accurate data modeling tool, specifically for the popular car auction site, Bring a Trailer.

Gaffney explained to The Drive that he started the project in mid-April after looking at a listing for a 1967 MGB GT, which was to replace his 1986 Saab 900. While discussing the auction with a friend, he found out that another had recently sold for much less, which got him thinking of ways to get the most information and score the best deal. He got to work and despite his penchant for cars that break, his models do not.

Ready to nerd out?

To start, Gaffney wrote a data collection system in a programming language called Ruby that scours Bring a Trailer auctions and dumps the information—including auction times, bids, and comments—into a database. He uses Ruby to then call out to another programming language named Python to build the actual models.

Gaffney said that his models take snapshots every 12 hours from the moment an auction starts to the moment it finishes. Each snapshot uses historical data from past auctions and compares it to the current auction at that point in time. There may be some cases where incomplete data exists, so the model was created to accommodate the uncertainty.