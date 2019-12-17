2020 Ford Expedition Limited With FX4 Pack Features Legit Off-Road Kit, Seating for 8

Specially tuned shocks and 32-inch all-terrain tires are just the start.

By Caleb Jacobs
Ford Motor Company

It's becoming a rule of thumb in Detroit: If you build a premium SUV, you better make an off-roading version. That's what Chevrolet has done with its 2021 Suburban and Tahoe Z71, and now, Ford is taking the same route with its Expedition family-hauler. Paired with the model's Limited trim, the FX4 package creates an upscale auto with genuine chops for when the going gets rugged thanks to features like specially tuned shocks and underbody protection.

Off the bat, there's a series of appearance tweaks that are unique to the FX4. Trim-specific badging, side steps, and 32-inch Michelin all-terrain tires indicate this is different than the city runabout Expeditions that hardly ever find their way off the pavement. A limited-slip rear differential reiterates the four-wheeling ethos.

Ford Motor Company

Whereas the aforementioned tuned shocks will help with capability, and so will the trick Terrain Management System, the FX4 upgrade also packs enough armoring to protect the truck from the elements. A sand shield covers the intercoolers, while steel plating guards the steering gear, engine, transmission and transfer case, and fuel tank. The upgrade then includes a 360-degree split-view camera so you can keep an eye on nearby obstacles.

Coupled with other safety bits found on the 2020 model year Limited trim, there's also the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite which provides Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane-Keeping System, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, and a rearview camera

Ford Motor Company

As for the powertrain, it's standard issue for the Expedition. A potent 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 produces 375 horsepower and a stout 470 pound-feet of torque. The latter is enough to earn a best-in-class ranking and also helps FX4-equipped Expeditions haul a segment-leading 9,200 pounds when fitted with the optional heavy-duty towing package. A 10-speed automatic is the lone gearbox option.

Rounding out the package is the Limited's refined interior, which'll carry you and yours—up to eight people in total—with ease. Leather-trimmed seats and wood accents introduce a premium feel, while rugged floor liners make sure that muddy boots won't ruin your nearly $65,000 SUV. 

The 2020 Expedition Limited FX4 package is available for both the standard Expedition and extended-length Expedition Max, and they'll be hitting Ford dealer lots any day now.

MORE TO READ