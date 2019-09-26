2020 Toyota 4Runner Packs New Tech, Off-Road Venture Edition

For 2020, Toyota is giving its body-on-frame 4Runner SUV a series of minor updates including a bigger screen, more available safety tech, and an all-new trim known as the "Venture Edition."

As promised, all 2020 Toyota 4Runners now feature an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa instead of the 6.1-inch system from last year's model. New 4Runners of all trims also receive Toyota's Safety Sense P active safety technologies as standard. This includes Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Automatic High Beams, and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Oh, and two additional USB charging ports have been added to the rear passenger area.