2020 Toyota 4Runner Packs New Tech, Off-Road Venture Edition

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard on every 2020 4Runner, as is Toyota's extensive active safety suite.

By Chris Tsui
Toyota

For 2020, Toyota is giving its body-on-frame 4Runner SUV a series of minor updates including a bigger screen, more available safety tech, and an all-new trim known as the "Venture Edition."

As promised, all 2020 Toyota 4Runners now feature an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa instead of the 6.1-inch system from last year's model. New 4Runners of all trims also receive Toyota's Safety Sense P active safety technologies as standard. This includes Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Automatic High Beams, and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Oh, and two additional USB charging ports have been added to the rear passenger area.

Toyota
Toyota
Toyota
Toyota

Based on the TRD Off-Road Premium trim, the Venture Edition packs in a heavy-duty steel Yakima Megawarrior roof rack and 17-inch TRD wheels, as well as blacked-out mirrors, door handles, spoiler, and badges. Inside, the front seats are heated, powered, trimmed in SofTex synthetic leather, and get "TRD" lettering on their headrests. All-weather floor mats and a cargo mat are also standard equipment on the outdoorsy trim level. 

Toyota

When The Drive test drove a 4Runner TRD Pro last year, we found it to be an imperfect yet "incredibly fun SUV with off-road limits far, far above those of the average driver."

The 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition starts at $44,285, almost two grand more than the TRD Off-Road Premium on which it's based.

MORE TO READ