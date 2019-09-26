2020 Toyota 4Runner Packs New Tech, Off-Road Venture Edition
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard on every 2020 4Runner, as is Toyota's extensive active safety suite.
For 2020, Toyota is giving its body-on-frame 4Runner SUV a series of minor updates including a bigger screen, more available safety tech, and an all-new trim known as the "Venture Edition."
As promised, all 2020 Toyota 4Runners now feature an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa instead of the 6.1-inch system from last year's model. New 4Runners of all trims also receive Toyota's Safety Sense P active safety technologies as standard. This includes Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Automatic High Beams, and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Oh, and two additional USB charging ports have been added to the rear passenger area.
Based on the TRD Off-Road Premium trim, the Venture Edition packs in a heavy-duty steel Yakima Megawarrior roof rack and 17-inch TRD wheels, as well as blacked-out mirrors, door handles, spoiler, and badges. Inside, the front seats are heated, powered, trimmed in SofTex synthetic leather, and get "TRD" lettering on their headrests. All-weather floor mats and a cargo mat are also standard equipment on the outdoorsy trim level.
When The Drive test drove a 4Runner TRD Pro last year, we found it to be an imperfect yet "incredibly fun SUV with off-road limits far, far above those of the average driver."
The 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition starts at $44,285, almost two grand more than the TRD Off-Road Premium on which it's based.
