2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro: New LED Headlights and Lunar Rock Color

Helping those new wheels negotiate whatever terrain it might encounter are re-tuned 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shocks that have been paired with TRD-tuned coil springs for an inch of lift at the front. These also feature piggyback-style remote reservoirs in the rear, which help with damping in the roughest driving conditions.

As before, the 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is powered by a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated V6 making 270 horsepower. Pricing has yet to be announced but don't expect it to deviate much from its current price of around $50,000.

With rumors of an all-new, TNGA-F-based 4Runner coming in 2022, let's keep our fingers crossed for a TRD Pro version that preferably carries on the tradition of offering an exclusive color that changes every year. Hot pink 2023 4Runner TRD Pro, anyone?

