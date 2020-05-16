There's a 227-Mile Toyota 4Runner Hiding Under This Extreme Armor Plating

By now, we're used to seeing Jeep Wranglers with less-than-tasteful mods, from blinding underglow to body kits that turn the iconic off-roader into an all-out macho caricature. As this near-new 2016 Toyota 4Runner has proved, though, gaudiness isn't just a "Jeep Thing."

Spotted on Las Vegas' Craigslist, the low-mile 4Runner SR5 has bodywork that's described as "very custom" in the ad. Mhm. They're...not wrong. As a matter of fact, I've not seen many armor-plated 4Runners before—copper-colored or not. Nor are there many other Toyotas out there with GMC Yukon taillights. It really is one-of-a-kind.