Maybe Don't Drive Your Toyota Here

Off-road enthusiasts usually don't shy away from getting stuck—that's what recovery gear like winches and traction boards are for. Still, anyone who knows much about lakebeds will tell you to stay away if it's anything less than scorching hot outside. With even the teensiest amount of moisture, they can turn into giant mud bogs that'll leave you stuck for days, if not weeks or months. That was the case for one Toyota Tacoma driver, who was stranded for six days in Nevada's Black Rock Desert before someone came to the rescue.

You might remember a similar story about a Canadian traveler whose Toyota 4Runner was the focus of a massive recovery effort near the same exact spot. That beached 4x4 even had its own dedicated Facebook group with over 2,000 members, which is where photos of the Tacoma in question surfaced.

As the story goes, the owner was driving her Toyota pickup around the area, starting from her home state of Colorado and heading westward. According to Jeffrey Hannah, the Ford Raptor owner who eventually recovered the stranded Tacoma, she had recently been in San Diego, thus the surfboard that can be seen in a few of the photos.