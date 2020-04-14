This Sketchy Dodge Hellcat Frame Job Is the Most Dangerous Repair of 2020 (So Far)

The year 2020 isn't off to the greatest start, and if you're reading this, things are about to get just a tad more depressing and a lot more questionable. That's because you're about to witness the legendary idiocy of the world's jankiest frame repair on a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat—which is hands down the most dangerous fix we've ever seen. The Hellcat in question can be seen raised on a two-post lift for service in a video we found on the Moparian Facebook page. Presumably, this Charger was in the shop for a reason that becomes wildly apparent just 10 seconds into the video.

For those of you who haven't been under a car (no shame in that), someone appears to have crashed the Charger, completely mangle its front subframe (or crossmember), which is one of the assemblies that support the engine, and then try to cover it the whole thing up in the nuttiest way we've ever seen. So rather than replace the subframe with an appropriate part and in the appropriate manner, the owner of this Charger welded in random, rusted sections of boxed steel using only the finest of Krazy Glue, seemingly with no regard for symmetry or, more importantly, structural integrity and safety. Perhaps it's no surprise that the crappy weld job has since sheared off. For reference, here's what this Charger's subframe should look like.

MyMoparParts.com 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Front Subframe