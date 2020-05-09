Dodge Charger Hellcat vs. Ford Mustang GT500 Street Race Ends Predictably Poorly

This Destroyer Grey Charger Hellcat knew it had its hands full from the start as it lined up against a Grabber Lime GT500. A video filmed from a trailing camera car captured the start, which saw the Mopar roast its tires at highway speeds. Something tells us this car is far from stock —or that drivers with such a heavy right foot should never disengage traction control.

Until recently, few cars had the gusto to match the family of Dodge Hellcat muscle cars. That's what 707 horsepower from the factory will do for you, after all. But now, there's a handful of super-machines like the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that are not only on-par power-wise, but even a bit ahead. As a result, Hellcats are having to try harder and harder to win illegal street races with some ending in a more spectacular fashion than others.

As the Charger's tail starts to wag from side to side, you can see the driver let out of the throttle. However, it seems like an overcorrection of the steering wheel sent momentum in the wrong direction, toward the ditch. You can see the brake lights flash on when the car crosses onto the shoulder but, alas, it's too late.

The cameraman turns to see the Charger careen into the ditch, smashing a few traffic signs and digging up loads of earth in the process. Luckily for the driver, the Dodge never seemed to flip on its side, so the likelihood of injury is much lower. Except for their pride, of course.

We've seen similar situations end badly all too often for Hellcat owners, though most end in an encounter with the local police department. Just a few weeks back, the driver of a high-powered Challenger was nailed for running 180 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone. Amazingly, though, they were only dealt a $180 ticket—one dollar for each mph. Talk about a lucky day.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com