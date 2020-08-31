The 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye Is the Most Expensive Charger Ever At $80,090

Pricing for the 2021 Dodge Charger lineup was released Monday, reflecting a variety of trims, options, and styles that most folks can enjoy regardless of budget. While the majority of Charger sales sit closer to the entry-level and mid-range models, it's the top-of-the-line muscle car that's making headlines for one reason: it's the most expensive Charger ever.

The 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye, which sits above the Hellcat Widebody and is the final stop for the Charger lineup, will start at $80,090, including a $1,495 destination charge. It's still unclear what goodies the head honcho will offer standard—most likely all of them—but chances are that there will still be a couple of swanky options for owners to buy, meaning that there's still room for that price tag to grow.