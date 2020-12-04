Dodge Adds 50th Anniversary Gold Rush Paint Color to More 2021 Challengers

You might be miffed if you bought a Challenger in this hue last year since it was supposed to be an exclusive color for only one model year, but, the more the merrier, no? For 2021 models, the Challenger T/A, T/A 392, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye trims are available in Gold Rush; though you can take comfort in the fact that only cars with a Satin Black hand-painted hood, roof and decklid qualify for such.

Dodge does not shy away from bold colors, as evidenced by the rainbow of exterior selections like the aptly-named Go Mango, feisty purple Hellraisin, and in-your-face TorRed. Last year, fans of the Plymouth Gold Duster relived that 1970s vibe with a Challenger in Gold Rush , an offering for the brand’s 50th-anniversary edition models. But now, that color option is being extended for select 2021 models.

Dodge is also now offering the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 with the more-aggressive widebody package, which includes a 6.4-liter powertrain along with wider wheels and tires. On Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models, SRT branding is stamped on the beefy Brembo brakes, which you definitely need after pressing the accelerator a little harder than necessary.

The 2021 Challenger has only subtle changes for this model year, otherwise. The Redeye badge has been modified with more bling with black chrome and a Redeye jewel, though a Dodge spokesperson previously told me that enthusiasts will recognize it as 2021 by the tires alone. First deliveries will start in early 2021, so you can't have it under your Christmas tree just yet.

Several goodies carryover into 2021, such as a full day of track instruction at a Bondurant school with the purchase of any SRT product. So while you can't (shouldn't) roll that Challenger in Gold Rush out to the max on city streets, you can get your fix on a high-octane track day.

