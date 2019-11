2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Hits Peak Boomer With New Gold Rush Paint

Shortly after being praised for its reliability by Consumer Reports, the Dodge Challenger celebrates half a century of existence with a round of Happy Birthday cheers and a brand-spanking-new 50th Anniversary Edition package and paint color: Gold Rush.

Starting at $4,995, the 50th Anniversary Edition will be a limited-availability options package for 2020 Challengers. As a tribute to the Challenger's first model year, 1970, just 70 units will be available across the four compatible trim levels, which include the GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, and R/T Scat Pack Widebody. Seven "high-impact paint" options will be offered: F8 Green, Go Mango, TorRed, Sinamon Stick, Hellraisin, Frostbite, and newcomer (and exclusive) Gold Rush.