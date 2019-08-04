Custom 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible Is a Droptop Dream for $64K

When the first-ever Dodge Challenger surfaced in September of 1969 as one of two Chrysler E-body platform cars—the other being the legendary Plymouth Barracuda—it was available in two-door hardtop and convertible form. Even when the Challenger became a rebadged Mitsubishi Galant Lambda coupe in the late ‘70s, it was still offered with an optional droptop. Today and since the Challenger's reintroduction in 2008, however, it's only been available as a hardtop coupe. But if you've been lusting for a modern-day rendition of the original Challenger convertible, Keffer Dodge Chrysler Jeep has just the thing for you.

Up for sale at the North Carolina dealership is an especially unique convertible Dodge Challenger R/T. Optioned out with the Scat Pack and widebody fenders, this car is reportedly one of three Challengers sent to a coachbuilder by the name of Convertible Builders LLC. in Florida.