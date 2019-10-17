Press Photo Easter Egg Hints Next-Gen Dodge Challenger, Charger Coming in 2023

The automaker sent out press photos for the release of its 2020 Challenger, tipping off the crew at Mopar Insiders who spotted 2,023 miles on the car's odometer. While it might seem like a stretch to consider this unofficial confirmation of the next Challenger and Charger's debut, Dodge is no stranger to such tactics. It teased a Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 variant by flashing "707" on a show truck's odometer last year, and its sister brand Jeep is chock full of sneaky details that reveal information about each particular model.

Despite an original plan to introduce the next-gen Dodge Challenger and Charger models in 2021, the automaker recently confirmed that the deadline has been pushed back to an undecided date. It has been speculated that we might see the future muscle cars hit showroom floors in 2023, and it looks as if Dodge might've confirmed that news with a cleverly placed Easter egg.

As Muscle Cars and Trucks points out, 2023 is also when the current-gen Chevrolet Camaro is expected to end its life cycle with no return in sight. That would narrow the Challenger's two-door pony car competition to the Ford Mustang alone, which it recently edged out in sales for the first time ever.

A platform redesign is certainly due for the Challenger and Charger, at least when going by age. The two models can trace their lineage back to the W210-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class from 1995, when Daimler and Chrysler were a collective entity. That said, it hasn't affected volume numbers as the Charger is currently the best-selling full-size sedan in America.

In the meantime, look for Dodge to continue making increasingly sporty versions of the muscle car siblings. A track-focused Challenger ACR variant is reportedly in the works, and that's in addition to the plethora of Hellcat models currently taking up space in Fiat Chrysler's lineup.

The Drive reached out to Dodge for comment on this potential clue and will update this article with the company's response.

h/t: Muscle Cars & Trucks