Watch a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Break a Dyno Strap Loose and Smoke Its Rear Wheels

Regardless, when the straps broke and the Challenger was set loose, it started to slide sideways on the dyno. With the rear wheels hurling the car straight but going out of line, it looks like it caused the brake calipers to rub with the wheels and catch on fire.

The crew of people surrounding the car quickly backed up as a man with a fire extinguisher came to put out the flames. Afterward, the brake discs were glowing orange and, although unpictured, steam was probably rolling out of the owner's ears.

The Hellcat family has been known to cause problems for some with its mountainous power, most famously Kevin Hart who had a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi under the hood. That car has since been crashed and investigated by the state of California, but luckily, some people get off with only a moderate repair bill like these folks.