Dodge Issues Recall After Putting Wrong Wheels on 173 Challengers and Chargers

Dodge is issuing a recall on 173 Challengers and Chargers that were sold with the wrong front wheels and tires, the insides of which are at risk of rubbing up against the suspension steering knuckle, according to the NHTSA report. Affecting precisely 62 Challengers and 111 Chargers—all of which are 2019 model year examples—the recall encompasses vehicles built at the company's Brampton, Ontario plant between May 28 and Sept. 25 of this year, when "incompatible wheels were introduced into production."

It doesn't sound like the wheel alone is the issue here but it instead becomes a problem when the wheel in question is paired to a certain brake package. "This wheel and brake package combination should not have been an available option," the NHTSA report notes.

In addition to being less-than-ideal as far as mechanical health is concerned, a factory tire that rubs up against suspension parts also presents a safety risk. "Contact of the front tire inner sidewall to the steering knuckle could result in tire damage and a sudden loss of tire air pressure," reads the recall. Fortunately, no related incidents have actually been reported.