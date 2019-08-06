Dog Plunges Six Stories and Crashes Through Dodge Challenger's Sunroof, Somehow Survives

Residents of Manhattan's Lower East Side had themselves a shock Friday evening when suspected gunfire turned out to actually be the sound of a French Bulldog named Winston falling six stories, through a Dodge Challenger's sunroof. News of the incident surfaced via Reddit, where a user posted the above photo of the aftermath. Another user, claiming to be the dog's owner, chimed in to explain just how their dog ended up falling from a building in the first place. "His leash was removed before we entered our apartment after going on our nightly walk," said Reddit user heiny_and_winst. "Instead of going in our apartment, and for the very first time, he bolted up the next few flights of stairs. The roof access door had been left open and we found ourselves on the dark unlit roof. I tried to get him to come to me but he bolted again, towards the front edge of the building. I saw him try and slow down at the last second but it was too late and he went over the edge."

Jolie Kerr

Eyewitnesses were first confused by the loud noise but became incredulous as they began to piece together the situation. "At first we thought we were being shot at," recalled eyewitness Jolie Kerr in an interview with Gothamist. "It was like a bowling ball went through the car." "I heard this giant smash alongside a woman shrieking," said Reddit user must_be_the_mangoes, corroborating the above. "I naturally thought there was a car accident, as everyone was staring at this silver Dodge Challenger. The crowd gets closer to see the sunroof completely smashed in and a dog standing in the cockpit. Thirty seconds pass and a panicked woman comes flying down the stairs of an apartment building, climbs onto the hood of the car and pulls the dog out through the sunroof... as depicted."

heiny_and_winst on Imgur