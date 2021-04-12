Dodge Challenger Hellcat Driver Demolishes Passing Truck in Idiotic Cars and Coffee Crash

Viral clips of performance cars leaving meets around the country provide a treasure trove of drivers finding their limits with a bang. If you're lucky, they just hit a curb, a pole, or something else large and decidedly stationary. This time around, though, that's not the case. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat leaving this particular get-together thankfully doesn't hit a crowd of spectators, but it does the next worst thing. After trying to power out of a slide leaving the event, the driver loses control, impacts the side of a Chevy Silverado, and flips it onto its roof.

Mopar 300S via YouTube

The collision occurred on Sunday at a Cars and Coffee event in Loveland, Colorado. According to Facebook commenters who claim to have seen it with their own eyes, there were two occupants in the pickup truck who were both wearing their seatbelts and escaped the rollover completely unharmed, albeit extremely upset. Based on its plates, the flipped Silverado looks to be a fleet vehicle—likely a rental or a company truck.