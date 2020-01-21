Our Ford Mustang Problem Is Continuing in 2020, and Now It's Killed a Poor Dog

Ah, the lovely Ford Mustang. The American icon that in recent years has become synonymous with stupid shenanigans has done it again. Whether it's the owners' lack of driving talent, pure stupidity, or a combination of both, folks have grown to learn to stay out of their way in public gatherings⁠—and for good reason⁠—as this video taken at a recent car meet in Texas shows.

While leaving a meet held at a Hooters-type establishment, the driver of an S197 Mustang GT gassed it while entering a busy stretch of road, with predictable results. Before you can say "oh there it goes!" he visibly loses the rear end before lifting off, over-correcting, and spearing into the path of a Cadillac Escalade that ends up t-boning the rogue pony car.