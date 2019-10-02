Ford Mustang With a Chevy Camaro Z/28 Front End Is a Cursed Sight

Mustaro? Camstang?

By James Gilboy
Jay Prince on Facebook
You know what, there's no way to talk about this without being blunt. Somebody, for some reason we can't quite pin down, has grafted the face of a fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro onto the body of a 2005-2014 Ford Mustang S197.

Jay Prince on Facebook

Pictures of the car parked outside a Home Depot (of course) surfaced courtesy of Facebook user Jay Prince in a group for General Motors F-body pony cars, like the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird. Where the photo was taken isn't clear, but the Mustang does sport New York license plates.

All that we're confident in is the origin of the front end. Based on the shape of the front bumper, the style of vents in the hood, and the location of the corner markers, we're pretty sure its bodywork came from the last generation Camaro Z/28.

Jay Prince on Facebook

Amused commenters have taken to creating clever mashups of the two cars' names, with "Mustaro" competing against "Camstang" for whacko pony car supremacy. We've got a few names in mind, but "hackjob" isn't one of 'em; we can't find any evidence online that this is a common enough conversion to have been made from a commercially available kit, meaning this must be a no-expenses-spared custom job.

That said, you've got to ask: when it comes to spending that kind of money on a car, wouldn't you rather have the best of either world, rather than the most mediocre of both?

