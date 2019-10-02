Ford Mustang With a Chevy Camaro Z/28 Front End Is a Cursed Sight

You know what, there's no way to talk about this without being blunt. Somebody, for some reason we can't quite pin down, has grafted the face of a fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro onto the body of a 2005-2014 Ford Mustang S197.

Jay Prince on Facebook

Pictures of the car parked outside a Home Depot (of course) surfaced courtesy of Facebook user Jay Prince in a group for General Motors F-body pony cars, like the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird. Where the photo was taken isn't clear, but the Mustang does sport New York license plates. All that we're confident in is the origin of the front end. Based on the shape of the front bumper, the style of vents in the hood, and the location of the corner markers, we're pretty sure its bodywork came from the last generation Camaro Z/28.

