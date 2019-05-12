You Can Own the First Two Pontiac Firebirds Ever Made for $285,000

If you’ve got cash to burn and a hankering for uber-special Pontiac Firebirds, then we've got the deal for you. Up for sale on Ebay are the first-ever examples of Pontiac's muscle machine that's gone on to create a cult following over the past forty years, with good looks and V-8 grunt aplenty.

The price? Well, as they say, if you have to ask…

The "buy it now" price is $285,000, but bidding is active and ongoing. As of 4 p.m. EST on May 12, the current bid is $190,500 for the pair and the reserve has not yet been met. Oh yes, we said pair—these beauties are only available as a couple.

Firebird No, 001 is a red convertible with a 326 cubic-inch V-8 and a three-speed automatic. It has power brakes and steering, cruise control, and a floor-mounted clock—pretty neat stuff for 1967 when these cars rolled out of the factory.

Firebird No. 002 is a silver coupe with a four-speed manual and a 326 cubic-inch high-output engine. It also has power brakes and steering, a tilt steering column, and a hood-mounted tach.

These aren’t the malaise-era cars we all probably associate with the Firebird and Camaro, nor are they the mullet-flipping '80s versions of the GM muscle twins. These two Pontiacs mark the beginning of a long line of sometimes-flawed, always-rocking muscle cars that unfortunately ended with the Firebird’s axing in 2002.

This isn’t the first time the Pontiac power couple has gotten attention. We first saw the duo on the show Fast N’ Loud, which follows the crew from Gas Monkey Garage, a Dallas, Texas-based restoration shop. The cars were discovered in very rough shape by the team in 2014 and were restored to showroom-fresh. Both Firebirds went up for auction at Barrett-Jackson in 2016 but didn’t meet the reserve.