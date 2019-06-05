Found on Craigslist: Mint-Condition 2000 Toyota Tacoma Pickup Truck With Just 7K Miles
Is $14k too much to pay for a 20-year-old Toyota? Well, it depends on who you ask.
For all its utility and bulletproof reliability, the Toyota Tacoma is a perennial favorite for midsize pickup truck fans. The model consistently outsells everything else in its segment and, for the past 20 some-odd years, it's been the yardstick for foreign and domestic light-duty workhorses. Because of this, Tacomas are extremely good when it comes to resale value, with high-mile examples still fetching deep four-figure price tags—so you can understand why we had to brace ourselves when stumbling upon this 7,000-mile 'Yota for sale in Phoenix via Reddit.
Surprisingly, however, this seller is fairly down to earth—unlike some others—and has listed the mint-condition truck for $14,000. That seems justifiable given its near-perfect exterior as well as its sparkling clean cabin, from the not-so-common step-side bed to its stain-free cloth seats. It might not be the most luxurious, but the simpler the better; it even comes with a five-speed manual transmission.
Judging by the for-sale ad, the current owner seems to be a big-time Toyota fan. That should at least make you a bit more comfortable if you're having trouble coming to terms with paying that much for a truck that's two decades old (albeit in perfect condition).
Should the next owner decide to put some miles on the barely used Tacoma, it likely won't be giving them any fits since it's fitted with the venerable four-cylinder, although the listing doesn't mention whether it's the 2.4-liter or 2.7-liter unit. Regardless, it sends power to the rear wheels only as you won't find a front differential lying underneath this particular Taco.
In the end, it'll still take just the right buyer if the seller is set on their $14k asking price. As we've discussed time and time again, though, Americans love their pickups, so don't count it out, either.
- RELATEDThieves Are Stealing Toyota Tacoma Pickup Truck Tailgates Like Mad in HawaiiToyota designed the Tacoma's tailgate to be easily removable. As it turns out, it's a little too easy to remove.READ NOW
- RELATEDNext-Gen Toyota Tacoma and Tundra Pickup Trucks Will Ride on Same Platform: ReportA new report suggests that when the Tacoma and Tundra are updated, the platform will go global in order to simplify manufacturing.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's Why the Next-Gen Toyota Tundra and Tacoma Might Go HybridThe company's chief truck engineer drops hints that we could soon see a generation of electrified pickups.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis is a 1JZ-Swapped Toyota Tacoma Drift TruckBrian Nimmo brings his one-off creation to Hoonigan's Donut Garage.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Video of a Disastrous Toyota Tacoma Off-Road 'Recovery' Is Just So PainfulWe don't think the rear axle is supposed to do that.READ NOW