Found on Craigslist: Mint-Condition 2000 Toyota Tacoma Pickup Truck With Just 7K Miles

For all its utility and bulletproof reliability, the Toyota Tacoma is a perennial favorite for midsize pickup truck fans. The model consistently outsells everything else in its segment and, for the past 20 some-odd years, it's been the yardstick for foreign and domestic light-duty workhorses. Because of this, Tacomas are extremely good when it comes to resale value, with high-mile examples still fetching deep four-figure price tags—so you can understand why we had to brace ourselves when stumbling upon this 7,000-mile 'Yota for sale in Phoenix via Reddit.

Surprisingly, however, this seller is fairly down to earth—unlike some others—and has listed the mint-condition truck for $14,000. That seems justifiable given its near-perfect exterior as well as its sparkling clean cabin, from the not-so-common step-side bed to its stain-free cloth seats. It might not be the most luxurious, but the simpler the better; it even comes with a five-speed manual transmission.