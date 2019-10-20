A Stock Second-Gen Toyota Tacoma Is Surprisingly Good Around a Rally Course

Team O'Neil Rally School in New Hampshire is home to more fun than Disneyland with a fleet of purpose-built machinery meant to tackle ice, snow, and gravel at speed. But what happens when you aren't in a real-steel rally car and instead have to make do with an average daily driver? That's what the crew is currently figuring out with its Will It Rally? video series, in which racing veteran Wyatt Knox most recently tested a stock second-gen Toyota Tacoma around a winding back-road course.

Knox has hilariously tested other left-field autos at Team O'Neil's rally course including a Chevy Astro Van and Dodge Charger police car, so we've come to expect some high-speed thrills from unlikely sources. However, despite the Tacoma weighing around two tons and having four full doors, it actually shows the most promise with its four-wheel-drive, punchy V-6 engine, and manual transmission.

The truck in question here is a factory TRD Off-Road model, made from 2005-2015, that features a locking rear differential, Bilstein shock absorbers, and underbody skid protection, among other nifty four-wheeling features. You won't find any aftermarket modifications to this truck, at least any that affect performance, so it's a perfect blank-slate to measure the platform's aptness for sliding around tight rally circuits.