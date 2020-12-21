Toyota Turned a Tacoma Pickup Bed Into an Overlanding Trailer for SEMA

There's also a generator, an Optima Yellow Top battery, multiple Rigid A-Series Accessory LEDs to light up your makeshift outdoor digs, fresh water reservoir tank and grey water holding tank able to hold 16 and 15 gallons of H2O respectively, a slide-out sink and stove, a trash can, and, of course, a toilet seat that's been cheekily finished in gold. Who says going number two in the woods can't be luxurious?
Toyota's also collab-ed with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's to outfit the Taco-trailer (not what it sounds like in this case, unfortunately) with outdoor paraphernalia like fishing equipment, waders, coffee mugs, and cookware.
Separating the Toyota TRD Sport Trailer from the ground are TRD Pro wheels wrapped in 285-section General Grabber X3 tires.
Here's a clip of Schwerter talking us through it all: