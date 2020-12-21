Toyota Turned a Tacoma Pickup Bed Into an Overlanding Trailer for SEMA

For reasons that, at this point, should be obvious, SEMA has gone virtual this year and alongside that targa-topped Supra, Toyota is trotting out what it calls the TRD Sport Trailer, an overlanding rig made from the bed of a Tacoma.

Built by Marty Schwerter and his team at Motorsports Garage, the Tacoma-based trailer provides a basecamp for those looking for an outdoor home away from home, an increasingly hot commodity, according to Toyota, as a result of the pandemic. Yes, the automaker says overlanding is growing quickly in popularity, for pretty much the same reason RVs are making a comeback. It's a socially-distant way of getting out of the house—something we could all probably use right now.