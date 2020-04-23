2021 Toyota Yaris Cross: Because Small Cars Are Crossovers Now

The plumper Yaris will be available powered by gas alone or as a hybrid. The gas version uses a 1.5-liter three-cylinder paired to either a CVT or a six-speed manual while the hybrid is also powered by a 1.5-liter but with the benefit of electric motors and optional e-AWD. Gas-only models are exclusively front-wheel-drive.

Like its vanilla and GR Yaris siblings, the possibility of the Cross coming to the U.S. is admittedly—like the Yaris itself—small. However, if a TNGA-based Yaris were to come over here, it'd probably be this one. America-bound or not, the new Toyota Yaris Cross will arrive in Japan in the fall and hit Europe mid-2021.