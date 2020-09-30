This Video Shows How Toyota's CEO Drove Every Mule of The GR Yaris

The Toyota Yaris WRC has been developed by Mäkinen's team up in the forests of Finland, using an engine supplied by Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe in Cologne, Germany. In the two years since its return to the series, Toyota has won the manufacturers' world championship, followed up by drivers' and co-drivers' titles in 2019. Starting from January 2021, Tommi Mäkinen will continue as Toyota's motorsport advisor, while the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team moves under the German operation's umbrella.

By that time, Toyota's GR Yaris models should hit the road as well. These special editions are built on a combination of Toyota's GA-B and GA-C platforms, packing turbocharged and direct port-injected, 1.6-liter, G16E-GTS three-cylinder engines tuned to produce 268 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. They also feature a six-speed V16-series manual gearbox with a multi-plate clutch, Toyota's GR-Four permanent four-wheel-drive system and Torsen-style limited-slip differentials at both the front and rear.