This Terrifying Toyota GR Yaris Crash Shows the Danger of a Simple Track Day

While many a car enthusiast has enjoyed a spirited drive through country roads, far from the prying eyes of law enforcement, it's a generally accepted fact that the safest place to work out such urges is the race track. However, even entry-level track days can end in disaster if you don't keep your car on the black stuff. It's a lesson recently learned by the driver of this GR Yaris, who ended up tumbling into the gravel after overcooking it on a rainy outing at Estonia's Audruring.

The drama starts just five seconds into the video, as the GR Yaris enters the top-right of frame pulling a lurid slide around the high-speed left-hander. The car holds a full 45-degree drift angle, but as it reaches corner exit, tragedy strikes. The rear end grips, and the countersteer from the front wheels ends up becoming a major overcorrection. The car immediately veers hard to the right, ending up on the grass. With the car sliding sideways, the left wheels dig into the mud, flinging the car into a roll and sending it tumbling through the gravel trap over its roof. After four full rotations, the car finally comes to rest sitting upright on its wheels.