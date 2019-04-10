A Shipwrecked Graveyard of 1970s Toyotas Is Hiding Off the Coast of Africa

Even in this modern, globalized world, cargo can be lost at sea. Porsche experienced this unfortunate reality last month when a ship carrying 37 of its factory-fresh cars, including four 911 GT2 RSs, sank in about 15,000 feet of water off the coast of France. Shocking, yes, but that number pales in comparison to the 190 cars Toyota lost in 1977 in the wreck of the Blue Belt, which now forms a surreal underwater junkyard in the shallows off east Africa.

Stories vary on what sunk the Blue Belt. Local tales read like a spy thriller, where contraband cargo was hidden among the ship’s more aboveboard Toyota-built freight. Supposedly, the captain was looking for a quiet place on coast of Sudan to offload the secretive shipment when the vessel ran aground on a reef, quickly took on water, and sank, its load lost to the Red Sea.

There's precious little documentation to back this up, so it's just as likely the wreck was caused by a simple navigation error. Either way, the result was the same: the Blue Belt and its vehicular charges resting on the sloping seafloor about 100 feet below the surface. A team attempted to refloat the derelict ship after the sinking. But in the end, the Blue Belt’s position on the reef and upside-down orientation made such a resurrection impossible.