Stare Into the Void That Is This Graveyard of Derelict Toyota MR2s

Junkyards can be pensive, sometimes melancholic places. They can make you wonder what kinds of lives cars previously lived, or what bonds people formed with them before they were scrapped. This curiosity becomes especially strong in yards dedicated to single makes, or even single models. Such feelings of bittersweet mysticism emanate from these photos recently uploaded to Facebook, which depict a compound full of decrepit Toyota MR2s. Photographed by Keith Browne and uploaded to Facebook, the fenced-in lot you see here is filled to the brim with neglected MR2s. Most are the popular second-generation "SW20" model, though at least one of the wedge-shaped "AW11" models from the '80s is also visible. The majority are naturally aspirated cars, not the sought-after forced induction models, though raised engine deck vents identify at least one of the curvaceous second-gen cars as an early 232-horsepower Turbo model.

Keith Browne on Facebook

Many have easily salvaged parts that are valuable on the used market, such as post-facelift "kouki" taillights and wings, which can sell for hundreds of dollars each. A few also feature aftermarket parts, like a vented hood of unknown make, and a kit that could be a rare factory widebody called the TRD2000GT—though it's probably just a replica.

Keith Browne on Facebook

Given the visible rust or damage to some of these MR2s' bodies and frames, it's evident that not all of them are in restorable condition. That's okay, though, as commenters indicate that this lot is actually the property of a British MR2 specialist MR2-Ben, whose website lists "breakers" (or salvage) as part of its business. A quick check of the shop's premises via Google Maps reveals that it indeed has a number of disassembled MR2s in a fenced-in yard, though the collection appears to have been smaller when Google snapped its photos. (The Drive reached out to MR2-Ben to verify the lot depicted in the photo above is accurate, and we'll update when we hear back.)

Google