Toyota Is Making All-New Parts For Your '80s And '90s Supra

Although you may be tempted to roll your eyes and ask what took Toyota so long, bringing discontinued parts back into production isn't as simple a job as flipping a switch. Honda employees recently explained to Japanese publication Car Care Plus that suppliers often cease manufacture of parts within a few years of their corresponding vehicle's termination, and tend to get rid of the purpose-built tooling required to make said parts. Even if, say, the die for a shock absorber housing was mothballed rather than scrapped, the shock may still be impossible to reproduce if tooling for the shock's valving or other components is no longer extant.

Like Toyota, Mazda recently entered the classic car foray with its NA Roadster Restore Service, which, as its name suggests, restores NA-generation Miatas and is supported by the company's ever-growing classic parts selection. Nissan's Heritage Parts program has similar aims for the R32, R33, and R34-generation Skyline. What this all means is that Japan is looking far more seriously at its heritage and classic automobiles and putting its best foot forth to ensure they're around for generations to come.

As for Toyota and its rather lacking first release, it may be frustrating to know there are no new parts available for your Toyota at the moment, but with the company realizing that there's a market for its forlorn Supra parts, maybe, just maybe, you'll also be able to get that MR2 wiring harness you've been scrolling through eBay, Craigslist, and your local junkyard to find someday soon.

Our fingers are certainly crossed.

