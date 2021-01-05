50 Cent's New 'Part of the Game' Video Is Packed with 80s and 90s BMWs, Toyotas, Saabs

As you can guess by the group's name, all of the cars are fitted with BBS wheels. Basket-weaves to be precise. There are a few different styles fitted to the cars, but the peek of gold coming from the wheels on the Saab 900 Turbo combined with the gold trim on it really looks cool. That's not to say the convertible E30 doesn't look good either, because it does, especially with the near-perfect paint it sports. There's also a Dodge Diplomat mixed in there for good measure if you're into that kind of thing.

Other cars not pictured in the video that the BBS boys have in their collection include Nissan 300ZXs, several old-school Benzes, and a few other BMW E30s. They also have a Lexus SC—first generation of course—but it's not clear whether it's 2JZ-powered or if it has Toyota's 1UZ 4.0-liter V8. In any case, they got some cool stuff, and it's great to see it in a music video like this.

If you wanna see more, you can check them out on Instagram.

