Here's Why This 1993 Toyota Supra Billboard Has Been Preserved in San Francisco for Decades

Want to travel back in time? All it takes is a drive down U.S. Highway 101 in the heart of San Francisco at exactly the right moment. The portal is there, perched in plain sight on top of a squat two-story former warehouse in the tech capital's expensive SoMa neighborhood. It can only be seen when conditions are perfect. We're talking, of course, about the internet-famous, 27-year-old billboard for the 1993 Toyota Supra that's somehow survived for decades in a city whose name is synonymous with unstoppable progress. Its enduring presence has been a mystery—until now. The old ad was brought to wider attention in January after a passing motorist snapped a picture of it that went viral; with the launch of the new Toyota Supra last year, the sudden appearance of an iconic image from 1993 seemed like a guerrilla marketing trick. "The line has been crossed" has held up well as far as early-90s taglines are concerned, too. Though as commenters pointed out, the real reason it popped up was because the newer ad that had been plastered on top of it was being swapped out. Not as exciting, but still a treat to witness in 2020.

Still, we couldn't help but wonder. Billboard ads are generally printed on massive vinyl sheets held in place by a high-strength adhesive. Assuming others graced that spot between 1993 and the late 2010s, why did workers keep peeling until they reached the O.G. Supra of all things? And why is it in such excellent condition? Those questions were only magnified in early May when another motorist again spotted the Supra ad and posted it in the official Radwood Facebook group. We had to find out. (The discoloration along the ad's right side seen in the pictures up top and below is a trick of the light—it remains as crisp as it was in January.)

via Facebook