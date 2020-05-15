Which Is Best: The Four-Cylinder or Six-Cylinder Toyota Supra?

When the Toyota Supra debuted last year, the car world was set ablaze with people arguing one way or the other about the car’s authenticity, and whether or not it could rightfully be called a Supra. Sure, it has an inline-six, but it's a German inline-six, and most of the other bits that matter come from Bavaria, too. Those people are somewhat quieter nowadays, and Toyota's rolled out a big power bump for the car just a year after its reveal.

For 2021, Toyota engineered a Supra with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and its ability to stand up to the more powerful and more expensive variant may surprise you. Take a look at what the Everyday Driver YouTube channel found when testing them back to back: