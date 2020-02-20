Here's The Four-Cylinder Toyota Supra Engine Swap You Really Want

Back before the new Toyota GR Supra hit the market, its chief engineer Tetsuya Tada begged people planning engine swap projects to use the imminent (and cheaper) four-cylinder model . Now that the four-banger is here for the 2021 model year, the time has come—but hold off on that 2JZ-GTE. That twin-turbo inline-six gets all the glory these days, but there's another motor that's more fitting to drop into a modern budget Supra. It's called the 3S-GTE , and it's the meanest four-cylinder Toyota's ever made.

Known primarily for powering the boosted variants of the 1990s Celica and MR2, this turbocharged two-liter produced up to 256 horsepower and 239 pound-feet of torque—numbers that can make a Toyota 86 owner salivate . Though tuners have taken 3S-GTEs to beyond 1,100 horsepower , the real motorsport pedigree and reputation for power belongs to this engine's racing cousin, the 503E.

Like the 3S-GTE, the 503E (known alternatively as the 3S-GT) was a twin-cam, 16-valve four-pot like the 3S-GTE. Beyond that, the two had little in common. The 503E was bigger at 2.1 liters, and ran largely on toluene, meaning it could produce immense power—supposedly more than 850 horse. Toyota's Group C prototypes notwithstanding, cars powered by the 503E found success almost regardless of racing discipline; Rod Millen dusted the Pikes Peak course record in a 503E-powered Celica, and in Toyota's IMSA program, the 503E powered the infamous Eagle Mk. III prototype, which won 21 of the 27 races it entered—14 of them consecutively.

So what's all this got to do with the Supra? Well, when Toyota took the iconic A90 racing in the All Japan Grand Touring Championship (JGTC), it wasn't powered by a modified version of the production car's 2JZ-GTE. Toyota used... You guessed it, a four-cylinder 503E.