Toyota Supra With Rare Factory Widebody Kit Might Actually Be Worth $84,995

Early '90s Japan sometimes seems like an almost bottomless pit of bizarre cars that couldn't have happened any other place or time. It feels like a monthly tradition to rediscover some of its forgotten spawn, from snail-themed kei vans to Humvee-esque Toyota off-roaders. Today's rediscovery, though, is a little-known option for the iconic Toyota Supra that we're surprised we didn't already know about: Factory widebody kits styled after Toyota's JGTC race cars.

Launched before the 1994 JGTC season according to Toyota UK's official blog, the TRD 3000GT was a body conversion for Supra road cars that dressed them up like factory racers. These bodies widened the Supra's fenders by 2.4 inches up front, 2.0 inches in the rear, and added a comprehensive suite of aerodynamic and cooling improvements. A gaping grille took in almost twice the airflow of the standard street car, while a splitter, flat underbody, skirts, and a rear wing reduced lift. Toyota produced 35 complete TRD 3000GT conversions, each with their own non-Supra VINs, though it also sold all the kit's components as dealer options, with one set of them ending up on a 1993 Supra that was recently imported to California.