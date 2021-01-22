Two 1996 Toyota Mega Cruisers Have Made Their Way to America and Now You Can Buy Them

For the budget-conscious, Valentin also has another Mega Cruiser up for sale with a contrasting black paint job for a slightly more attainable $90,000. This example has a bit more time on the road with an estimated 85,000 miles under its belt, and some interesting modifications to both the interior and exterior, but it isn't any less glorious. Just look at that roof rack with bold "MEGACRUISER" lettering.
The Mega Cruiser had absolutely everything one could want from an off-roader. It came equipped with inboard brakes, portal axles (which actually gave the truck around half an inch more clearance than the Hummer H1), a Torsen limited-slip differential, four-wheel steering, and even central tire inflation. The truck also sported a number of quirks that separated it from the monotonous norm of everyday SUVs—dual rear wipers, a pull-out step, offset mirrors, and an overly spacious interior that just didn't quit.
Toyota continued to build the low-volume Mega Cruiser until about 2001 and officially ended sales the following year. The fact is, the truck simply wasn't fit for narrow Japanese roads and the incredibly expensive ownership experience due to its footprint. As a result, these gigantic trucks are less than plentiful and are now beginning to shooting up in value.