Two 1996 Toyota Mega Cruisers Have Made Their Way to America and Now You Can Buy Them

Fortunately, we've managed to find not just one, but two of these absolute units for sale on Facebook Marketplace. If you've been looking for one—or happen to have an extra $120,000 burning a hole in your pocket—the time is now.

If there's one granddaddy of all land yachts, it's the Toyota Mega Cruiser. The house-sized truck was sold exclusively in Japan during the late '90s and despite it having the aerodynamic characteristics of a brick, it's one of the most collectible off-roadrs out there... that is, if you can actually find one.

In case you aren't familiar with our Lord and Savior Toyota Mega Cruiser, let's have a quick history rundown of how this limited-run truck came to be.

Surely you're familiar with the Hummer H1. It's the gigantic military-turned-civilian-market truck that Arnold Schwarzenegger himself endorsed, and it single-handedly set a precedence for what king of the road vehicles must be. Piloting it was like driving an off-road-capable boulder down the highway, all whilst guzzling a gallon of fuel every 10 miles. Toyota soon saw the western infatuation with the H1 and—in the height of the Japanese bubble economy that helped to cement many of the '90s classic tuners into history—immediately decided to build its own competing offering release exclusively for Japan.

Soon, the Mega Cruiser was born and much like the H1, it was a military use truck that just so happened to also have a civilian offering, respectively coined as the BXD10 and BXD20.

The Japan-only release of the civilian-issued Mega Cruiser and its limited-number production makes it insanely collectible in the United States. Unfortunately, under usual circumstances, U.S. import regulations forbid vehicles newer than 25 years old to be imported for road use. That means the majority of these beasts can't be brought stateside, even if you happen to find one of the estimated 149 examples that Toyota built for civilians. That all changed last year when some of the first units became of age, and now they've started making their way over.