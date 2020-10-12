The 1993 Hummer H1 Was Really an Expensive Heap Completely Unsuited for Civilian Life

Once the Gulf War was over, AM General decided to celebrate by turning its M998 Humvee military truck into a highly capable road car. Using GM's 6.2-liter Detroit Diesel V8, what later became the H1 launched simply as the Hummer in 1992, endorsed by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. In the time since, the H1 has enjoyed a reputation for being fantastic in its element, but it never shined on the road. Far from it, in fact.

Built in Mishawaka, Indiana, the public could get an H1 in several different forms: with a soft top, as a four-door hard top called the Sport Utility Truck, as the Alpha Wagon, a two-door pickup or a four-door slantback. Keeping safety in mind, AM General added three-point belts, also replacing the Humvee's canvas doors with steel ones featuring side-impact beams, just in case somebody would be foolish enough to crash into you.