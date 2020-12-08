Buy This Hummer H1 Camper and Indulge Your Inner Doomsday Prepper

Watching our country react to the events of 2020 has made a lot of Americans question whether they want to prop up society as we know it. Why be bombarded with TV and social media nonsense when you can go off the grid? Why pay off someone else's mortgage when you could buy a van and live a nomadic life? In fact, why not go the whole nine yards by throwing a camper shell on a truck, and spending nights wherever you please? It's a life the owner of the Hummer H1 camper seen here has been living since 2002, though now getting on in years, they're ready to pass their weekend wheels on to someone else, which they're doing through auction site Cars & Bids.

Built on the frame of a 2000 Hummer H1, this camper features a shell built by Callen Campers out of San Diego, California, who also reinforced the H1's suspension to support the extra weight. Its custom-built camper shell features a queen-sized bed next to a kitchenette with a granite (or veneered particle board) countertop, a propane-fed two-burner camping stove, and a small sink hooked to a 35-gallon freshwater tank. This reservoir also connects to a small outdoor shower, one ideal for rinsing off Hummer Black cologne and your shame along with it.