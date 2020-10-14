2021 Ford Transit Adventure Prep Package Makes Van Life Easy With AWD, Upgraded Axles, Privacy Glass
Ford knows we're all tired of being in our houses and made the perfect package for #vanlife accordingly.
More and more people are turning to RVs this year, and Ford knows it. We're in the middle of a pandemic, after all, and unlike a hotel room, you know everyone who's coughed, sneezed and farted in your own RV. So, for 2021, Ford created new packages for its Transit van that make it more capable off the pavement and more comfortable when you take a break from all that exploring.
RV sales hit a 40-year high in July according to RV Industry Association statistics cited by Ford, and Ford says that over half the motorhomes built in America are made with Ford chassis. That's why Ford made the new RV Prep and Adventure Prep packages for the Transit: to make it even easier to enjoy living in a van down by the river. (Even if it's just for the weekend.)
The Adventure Prep Package for Transit cargo and crew vans is easily the neatest one, as Ford bundled together its best options for camper vans that may or may not leave the pavement. This comes with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, all-wheel-drive, a 3.73:1 limited-slip differential on the rear axle, and a heavy-duty front axle.
A suite of driver assistance features should make driving a huge campervan from one #HomeIsWhereYouParkIt 'gram opportunity to the next. There's Adaptive Cruise Control, a Blind Spot Information System, plus side-sensing and reverse systems.
The Adventure Prep Package also includes privacy glass, which helps with one of the biggest problems of vannin': making sure people don't see you naked when you're inside the thing. I don't know how many people I've accidentally mooned changing in various RVs at Lemons races, and I don't want to know, either. Please keep me in the dark about this. It's best that I never find out.
Inside the Adventure Prep'd vans, there's an 8-inch color touch screen with dual USB ports and Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system. Dual absorbent glass mat batteries power to the whole van, including however you outfit the inside.
There's also a new RV Prep Package for cargo vans as well, meant more for full-on RV conversions for the non-vanlife set. It features four-way manual swivel seats for the driver and passenger side up front and an eight-speaker sound system to make things cozy inside. A side-sensing system and Adaptive Cruise Control make it easier to drive, plus there are front fog lamps and a heavy-duty trailer towing system for bringing along a car, bikes or whatever else you need.
Returning for 2021 is the Transit Motorhome Prep Package designed for the cutaway version that's basically just a cab on a frame ready to have a full-on motorhome built on top. This package now has Adaptive Cruise Control and an available 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine designed to handle the extra load of big, wind-blocking motorhomes with higher rooflines.
Ford also added new exterior colors and wheel choices for the 2021 Transit, too—just in case you care about what you're covering in muck out there.
Again, Ford's really doubling down on the RV thing this year, and for good reason: we're all sick of looking at our garbage houses. It's good to see them offer something for van conversions, too, given that hauling around a big, boxy motorhome doesn't sound all that appealing to everyone.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
