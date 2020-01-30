Hummer Is Back as an Electric Truck With 1,000 HP

General Motors is officially putting the Tesla Cybertruck on notice, and it's doing so in a very nostalgic way. The General is bringing back the Hummer nameplate as a GMC-branded pickup truck—but not just any pickup truck—an all-electric unit with staggering performance.

Teased in a series of commercial spots airing during this weekend's Super Bowl, the Hummer EV will most definitely be a mighty machine. According to the videos below, the onboard electric motors will generate a stupefying 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of wheel torque.

Furthermore, GMC claims that said powertrain will propel the electric behemoth from zero to 60 in approximately 3 seconds.