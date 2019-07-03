Bizarre 'Humnali HX-2' Is the GMC and Hummer Pickup Truck Mashup You Never Wanted

The beauty of cars is that with enough resources and creativity, one can come up with just about anything he or she desires. The problem with that, however, is that not everyone exactly has the best discretion when it comes to taste, as exhibited with one of the latest custom builds found for sale on Craigslist.

What we have here is a one-of-a-kind 2011 GMC Denali Hummer, dubbed the “Humnali HX-2.” Yea, um, what?

According to the listing, someone in the Hermosa Beach, California area decided to create a General Motors smorgasbord. The title says GMC Denali, which implies this machine started life off as such—a 2011 model, to be exact. But then again, the cab design looks like it comes from either a Chevrolet Avalanche or a Cadillac Escalade EXT with the rear doors and the short bed. GMC never made its own version of the Avalanche, for clarification.