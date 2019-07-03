Bizarre 'Humnali HX-2' Is the GMC and Hummer Pickup Truck Mashup You Never Wanted
How about $32,000 for this General Motors lovechild?
The beauty of cars is that with enough resources and creativity, one can come up with just about anything he or she desires. The problem with that, however, is that not everyone exactly has the best discretion when it comes to taste, as exhibited with one of the latest custom builds found for sale on Craigslist.
What we have here is a one-of-a-kind 2011 GMC Denali Hummer, dubbed the “Humnali HX-2.” Yea, um, what?
According to the listing, someone in the Hermosa Beach, California area decided to create a General Motors smorgasbord. The title says GMC Denali, which implies this machine started life off as such—a 2011 model, to be exact. But then again, the cab design looks like it comes from either a Chevrolet Avalanche or a Cadillac Escalade EXT with the rear doors and the short bed. GMC never made its own version of the Avalanche, for clarification.
But from that point forward and backward, it goes completely haywire. The front end’s been fitted with what appears to be a hood and some custom fenders from a Hummer H2. Then the same rear from the H2 is fitted to the back of the short bed.
Again, we’re not quite sure what this truck truly classifies itself as, but all of the parts are indeed interchangeable since all of the aforementioned trucks come from the same General Motors platform. The GMT900 chassis basically served as the starting point for all variants of the Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, Suburban, and Avalanche, along with its GMC and Cadillac cousins.
Nonetheless, the seller boasts that this Humnali is fully loaded with sat-nav, a back-up camera, remote start, air-conditioned and heated seats, premium sound, rear heated seats, a rear-quarter TV system, and more.
The seller also references the retail book value of a bone-stock 2011 GMC Sierra Denali with 20,000 miles on it of around $34,000, plus the addition of around $20,000 in “custom top notch high quality fabrications.” That, however, leaves us wondering as to why the seller hasn’t invested in a new keyboard to fix what appears to be a broken “CAPS LOCK” button.
Nonetheless, this odd mashup can be yours for a cool $31,995, which will certainly buy you several tons worth of exclusivity, if that’s your sorta thing.
