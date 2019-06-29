This 1974 Pontiac Grand Camino Is the Chevy El Camino's Cousin That Never Was

While General Motors had a reputation for “badge engineering” its automobiles quite significantly in the late 1970s and through the early 1980s, the widespread platform sharing meant that a lot of parts are completely interchangeable. Because of this, fans of GM cars are able to swap parts on different cars on ways that never were from the factory. Case in point, this latest 1974 Pontiac Grand Camino that recently popped up on Craigslist after being discovered by BarnFinds.

Anyone somewhat familiar with the General’s most iconic cars would note that Chevrolet was the only GM company who made a car-based pickup truck, or “ute” as the Aussies would call it, for the U.S. market. It was known as the El Camino, which was a direct response to Dearborn’s Ranchero beginning in 1959. But even though GM’s portfolio consisted of many brands, the El Camino was never “badgineered” into a Buick, Pontiac, or Oldsmobile model, save for the GMC Caballero and Sprint in the early ‘70s.

Hence, why this ’74 Pontiac Grand Camino is quite special. It basically started life as a fourth-generation 1977 El Camino from the Malaise Era following the heyday of muscle cars. Various bits of its exterior and interior were then swapped out with bits from a '74 Pontiac Grand Am, including the first Grand Am’s entire signature front end.